Australia’s Woolworths posts 15 pct rise in H1 profit

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Woolworths Group said on Friday that its half-year profit rose about 15 percent on increased sales in a stronger Australian market.

Net profit from continuing operations for the six months to Dec. 31 rose to A$902 million ($707 million) from A$786 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Interim sales from continuing operations rose to A$29.81 billion from A$28.73 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2752 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kevin Liffey)