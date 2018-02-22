FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:39 PM / a day ago

Australia’s Woolworths posts 15 pct rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Woolworths Group said on Friday that its half-year profit rose about 15 percent on increased sales in a stronger Australian market.

Net profit from continuing operations for the six months to Dec. 31 rose to A$902 million ($707 million) from A$786 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Interim sales from continuing operations rose to A$29.81 billion from A$28.73 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2752 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kevin Liffey)

