FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
South Africa's Woolworths sees up to 10 pct fall in profit
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 4:33 PM / 25 days ago

South Africa's Woolworths sees up to 10 pct fall in profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Annual profit at South African upmarket retailer Woolworths Holdings could fall by as much as 10 percent due to increasingly difficult trading conditions at home and in Australia, it said on Thursday

Woolworths, which sells clothing, groceries and homeware, said headline earnings per share - the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - was likely to fall by between 5 and 10 percent.

A Reuters poll of 12 analysts forecast a 6 percent drop.

"Growth in the second half was impacted by increasingly difficult trading conditions, in both South Africa and Australasia," Woolworths said.

South African consumers have seen their spending power eroded by a volatile currency and a weakening economy, which slipped into a recession in the first quarter amid political turmoil.

Fierce competition in Australia, where global e-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com Inc recently set up shop, has also hit margins for the company's David Jones and Country Road apparel chains.

Woolworths, similar in products and style to Britain's Marks and Spencer, last posted an annual profit decline in 2009, when South Africa was in its previous recession. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.