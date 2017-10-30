FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Woolworths says 1st qtr sales up 3.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 30, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia's Woolworths says 1st qtr sales up 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian grocery giant Woolworths Ltd said on Tuesday first quarter sales rose 3.7 percent, helped by a sharp rise in Australian food sales.

Total sales from continuing operations came in at A$14.52 billion ($11.16 billion) for the 14 weeks to Oct. 1, up from A$14.01 billion a year ago.

Australian food sales rose 4.9 percent on a comparable store basis, the company said in statement.

$1 = 1.3011 Australian dollars Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.