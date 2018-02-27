FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

HR software maker Workday reports bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by a rise in operating expenses as the company invests heavily to win customers for its cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The company’s net loss widened to $89.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan 31, from $88.3 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $582.5 million from $439.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

