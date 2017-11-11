WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/9 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

EXCLUSIVE-Rupert Murdoch twice discussed CNN with AT&T CEO -sources

NEW YORK - Rupert Murdoch telephoned AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson twice in past six months and talked about cable network CNN, sources briefed on matter tell Reuters. (CNN-MURDOCH/ (UPDATE 3, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Jessica Toonkel, 447 words)

APEC ministers publish joint statement after wrangling over language

DANANG - Ministers from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries release a joint statement, three days later than planned because of wrangling over traditional language that the United States wanted to change. (APEC-SUMMIT/MINISTERS, moved, 189 words)

Deficit worries complicate path for U.S. Republican tax cuts

WASHINGTON - Unease among Republicans about massive increase in federal deficit could complicate passage of two tax-cut bills working their way through U.S. Congress, endangering President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority. (USA-TAX/ (PIX), moved, by David Morgan, 638 words)

Flynn lawyer denies reports of quid pro quo plan to deliver cleric to Turkey

WASHINGTON - The lawyer for former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn labels as “outrageous” and “false” media reports suggesting his client may have been involved in an alleged plan to seize a Muslim cleric and deliver him to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, 585 words)

ASIA

TPP countries agree to keep trade deal alive, much work remains

DANANG, Vietnam - Members of Trans Pacific Partnership agree to continue working on proposed trade deal despite early Canadian resistance in talks that raises new doubts about its survival, officials say. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Matthew Tostevin, 521 words)

China’s 24-hour online shopping binge tops $1.5 bln in first three minutes

SHANGHAI - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says sales topped 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) in just over three minutes from the opening of Singles’ Day, an annual online discount gala that has become the world’s biggest shopping spree. (SINGLES-DAY/ALIBABA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 624 words)

Fire trucks to spray Indian capital amid deepening smog emergency

NEW DELHI - India plans to use fire trucks to spray water over parts of its capital to combat toxic smog and dust that has triggered a pollution emergency, with conditions expected to worsen over the weekend. (INDIA-POLLUTION (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Rupam Jain, 464 words)

UNITED STATES

Republican establishment bails on Alabama candidate after sex allegations

Republican Senate campaign wing cuts fund-raising ties with Roy Moore, party’s U.S. Senate nominee in Alabama, latest sign that Republican establishment is abandoning his campaign after sexual misconduct allegations upend seemingly one-sided race. (USA-CONGRESS/MOORE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Joseph Ax, 702 words)

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct, entertainment outlets cut ties

LOS ANGELES - U.S. comedian Louis C.K. admits allegations against him by several women of sexual misconduct are true and apologizes for his actions. (PEOPLE-LOUIS CK/ (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved, by Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy, 559 words)

GE cutting staff ahead of new CEO’s Monday overhaul -sources

NEW YORK - General Electric is laying off sales staff and other employees in its software division, according to people familiar with matter, ahead of new Chief Executive John Flannery’s expected announcement Monday of plan to slash costs and jettison units in effort to improve company’s profits. (GE-REVIEW/JOBS (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 749 words)

AMERICAS

Blooming U.S. business interest in Cuba wilts under Trump

HAVANA - Packed into remote corner of a pavilion, just 13 U.S. companies take stands at Cuba’s sprawling trade fair, in sign of how firms’ interest in doing business on island dwindles in first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. (CUBA-USA/TRADE (FEATURE, PIX, TV), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 890 words)

EUROPE

Brexit never? Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May should stop misleading voters and admit that Brexit can be avoided if Britain decides unilaterally to scrap divorce talks, man who drafted Article 50 of Lisbon Treaty says. (BRITAIN-EU/ARTICLE50 (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew MacAskill, 642 words)

German parties see momentum in coalition talks despite lingering divisions

BERLIN - German parties cite progress after three weeks of talks about three-way coalition, with their leaders due to thrash out remaining differences over transport and climate Sunday. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal, 497 words)

AFRICA

EXCLUSIVE-South Sudan’s government using food as weapon of war -U.N. report

UNITED NATIONS - South Sudan President Salva Kiir’s government is using food as weapon of war to target civilians by blocking life-saving aid in some areas, U.N. sanctions monitors tell Security Council in confidential report seen by Reuters. (SOUTHSUDAN-SECURITY/UN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 569 words)