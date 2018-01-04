WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Americans should worry about Kim’s mental fitness, not Trump’s - White House

WASHINGTON/SEOUL - The White House defends Donald Trump’s tweet about the size of his nuclear button, saying Americans should be concerned about the North Korean leader’s mental fitness, not their president‘s. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Christine Kim, 920 words)

Trump breaks with Bannon, says former aide ‘lost his mind’

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump blasts former White House adviser Steve Bannon as having “lost his mind” in the fallout over damaging comments Bannon made about Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., in excerpts from a new book. (USA-TRUMP/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Steve Holland, 980 words)

Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards to quell ‘sedition’ in protest hotbeds

LONDON - Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards deploy forces to three provinces to put down anti-government unrest after six days of protests that have rattled the clerical leadership and left 21 people dead. (IRAN-RALLIES/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 1,080 words)

Security flaws put virtually all phones, computers at risk

FRANKFURT/SAN FRANCISCO - Security researchers disclose a set of security flaws that they say could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings. (CYBER-INTEL/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES), moved, by Douglas Busvine and Stephen Nellis, 900 words)

ASIA

Myanmar president calls for “suitable”, federal constitution

YANGON - Myanmar’s civilian president calls in an Independence Day speech for reform of a military-drafted constitution and for justice for all recognised minorities under a federal system, but makes no mention of persecuted Rohingya Muslims. (MYANMAR-INDEPENDENCEDAY/, moving shortly, by Robert Birsel, 600 words)

South Korea’s President Moon meets former ‘comfort women’

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, days after their plight again cast a shadow over ties between South Korea and Japan. (SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/COMFORTWOMEN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Christine Kim, 460 words)

Indian or not? Muslims fret amid drive against illegal immigrants

FOFONGA, India- Marzina Bibi, a Muslim woman living in India’s northeastern state of Assam, is petrified she will be declared stateless after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party vowed during the 2016 election campaign to act against illegal Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. (INDIA-POLITICS/RELIGION (PICTURES), moved, by Krishna N. Das, 810 words)

Australia to permit medicinal cannabis exports in bid to capture lucrative market

SYDNEY - Australia says it plans to become the fourth country to legalise exports of medicinal marijuana, in a bid to score a piece of the estimated $55-billion global market. (AUSTRALIA-CANNABIS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Colin Packham, 415 words)

UNITED STATES

‘Bombogenesis’ takes aim at U.S. Northeast as snow sweeps South

CHARLESTON, S.C./BOSTON - A rare winter storm hits the U.S. Southeast, dumping snow on Florida’s capital for the first time in three decades and snarling travel, while New England braces for a “bombogenesis” blizzard forecast to bring heavy accumulations. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Harriet McLeod and Scott Malone, 670 words)

U.S. jury finds Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran dodge sanctions

NEW YORK - A U.S. jury finds a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, after a nearly four-week trial that strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey. (USA-TURKEY/ZARRAB (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brendan Pierson, 520 words)

EUROPE

Tony Blair warns British voters: time is running out to stop Brexit folly

LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair warns voters that time is running out to reverse Brexit, a folly he says will torpedo Britain’s remaining clout and be regretted for generations to come. (BRITAIN-EU/BLAIR (PICTURE), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 560 words)

Hungary, Poland demand bigger say in EU, reject its migration policy

BUDAPEST - The European Union’s migration policy has failed, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban says as he and his Polish counterpart demand a bigger say in the bloc’s future. (HUNGARY-POLAND/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Marcin Goclowski and Krisztina Than, 640 words)

Parties optimistic as matchmaker Merkel plans SPD coalition re-run

BERLIN - Germany’s largest parties express optimism about the chances of forming a government after several hours of talks between the leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) she hopes to win as coalition partners. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Madeline Chambers and Thorsten Severin, 600 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over Yemen war

OSLO - Norway has suspended exports of weapons and ammunition to the United Arab Emirates over concerns they could be used in the war in Yemen, the Foreign Ministry says. (YEMEN-SECURITY/NORWAY-EMIRATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, 630 words)