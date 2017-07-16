WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

In shadow of crackdown, Turkey marks failed coup

ANKARA - President Tayyip Erdogan and members of Turkey's opposition come together to mark the anniversary of last year's failed coup, a moment of ceremonial unity all but overshadowed by the sweeping purges that have shaken Turkish society. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ANNIVERSARY (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and David Dolan, 728 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-SECURITY/GULEN-DIPLOMACY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Julia Harte and Matt Spetalnick, 559 words)

Supreme Court gives Hawaii until Tuesday to answer Trump travel ban motion

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court asks Hawaii to respond by Tuesday at noon to President Trump's motion to block a judge's ruling that prevented his travel ban from being applied to grandparents of U.S. citizens and refugees being processed by resettlement agencies (USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT (UPDATE 1), moved, 244 words)

Trump campaign paid lawyer now representing son $50,000 in June

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's presidential re-election campaign made a $50,000 payment in June to the law office now representing Donald Trump Jr. before revelations the president's son had met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-SON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ginger Gibson, 375 words)

Australia-U.S. refugee swap again in doubt as officials exit Nauru

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON - U.S. officials interviewing refugees held in an Australian-run offshore detention centre left the facility abruptly, three detainees say, throwing further doubt over a plan to resettle many of the detainees in America. (USA-TRUMP/AUSTRALIA (TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Colin Packham and Yeganeh Torbati, 790 words)

ASIA

Australia urges China to release dissident Liu Xiaobo's widow

SYDNEY - Australia calls for China to lift curbs on the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died of liver cancer in custody last week. (AUSTRALIA-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), by Harry Pearl, 244 words)

'Early harvest' of U.S.-China trade talks belies challenges

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Bilateral talks aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China yield some "early-harvest" deals, but U.S. firms say much more needs to be done as a deadline for a 100-day action plan expires. (USA-CHINA/TRADE, moved, by Andrew Galbraith and Dominique Patton, 750 words)

Rohingya villagers tell media of abuses during army crackdown

KYAR GAUNG TAUNG, Myanmar - Rohingya Muslim women line up to tell reporters of missing husbands, mothers and sons as international media were escorted for the first time to a village in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state affected by violence since October. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Simon Lewis, 790 words)

UNITED STATES

US Senate delays healthcare vote as McCain recovers from surgery

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of healthcare legislation while Arizona Senator John McCain recuperates from surgery, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says. (USA-CONGRESS/MCCAIN (UPDATE 2), by David Morgan, 281 words)

Probe into fatal Hawaii residential tower fire gets under way

HONOLULU - Fire officials hope to determine the cause of a blaze that tore through three upper floors of a 36-story residential tower in Hawaii's capital, killing at least three people.(HAWAII-FIRE/, moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 438 words)

Thousands of Illinois homes swamped by flood waters as rivers keep rising

Flooding north of Chicago could worsen as rivers keep rising after a deluge this week that damaged thousands of homes and sent water cascading into streets and basements, officials say. (ILLINOIS-FLOODS/, moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 399 words)

MIDDLE EAST

After deadly shooting, Israel says Jerusalem's Noble Sanctuary to reopen Sunday

JERUSALEM - Israel will reopen the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound on Sunday, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, after the holy site had been shut down following a deadly shooting. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 259 words)

Syrian army gains more oil fields from Islamic State in Raqqa and eastern desert

BEIRUT - Syrian army, backed by heavy Russian air strikes, seize string of oil wells in southwest Raqqa province as retreating Islamic State militants battle to defend their remaining territory in Syria. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ARMY, moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 494 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TALKS, moved, by Tom Miles, 430 words

EUROPE

EU leaders willing to compromise on freedom of movement, says Tony Blair

LONDON - European Union leaders are willing to change the bloc's rules for the freedom of movement of workers, opening an opportunity for Britain to avoid a damaging "hard Brexit", former prime minister Tony Blair says. (BRITAIN-EU/BLAIR, (UPDATE 2) moved, 623 words, by Andy Bruce)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/NEGOTIATIONS, moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 691 words

AMERICAS

Venezuela opposition holds unofficial plebiscite to defy Maduro

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition holds an informal referendum to heighten pressure on President Nicolas Maduro as he seeks to create a legislative superbody his adversaries call the consolidation of a dictatorship. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Ellsworth and Diego Oré, 600 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-POLITICS/WORKERS (PIX, TV), by Alexandra Ulmer and Mircely Guanipa, moved, 700 words

AFRICA

Gunmen attack Congo wildlife reserve, U.S. journalist, 3 guards missing

KINSHASA - Armed men attack a group of journalists and park rangers in a remote east Congo wildlife reserve, and an American journalist and three guards are missing, official says. (CONGO-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Benoit Nyemba, 267 words)