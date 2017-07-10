WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

TOP STORIES

Iraqi Prime Minister congratulates armed forces for Mosul 'victory'

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrives in Mosul and congratulates the armed forces for their "victory" over Islamic State after nearly nine months of urban warfare, bringing an end to jihadist rule in the city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 785 words)

Trump backtracks on U.S.-Russia cyber unit, says it cannot happen

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump backtracks on his push for a cyber security unit with Russia, tweeting that he does not think it can happen, hours after his proposal was harshly criticized by Republicans who say Moscow cannot not be trusted. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, 780 words

- USA-RUSSIA/TRUMP-CLINTON (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words

- USA-TRUMP/TILLERSON, moved, by Valerie Volcovici, 375 words

U.S.-Russian ceasefire deal holding in southwest Syria

BEIRUT - A U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire for southwest Syria holds through the day, a monitor and rebels say, in the first peacemaking effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Donald Trump. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 7, PICTURES), moved, by Ellen Francis, 610 words)

ASIA

Japan PM Abe to reshuffle cabinet as support plunges to lowest since 2012

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet and party leaders early next month, moving to shore up his worst levels of popular support since returning to power in 2012, following a historic loss in a Tokyo assembly election.

(JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Elaine Lies, 550 words)

Cardinal Pell arrives in Australia to face sexual offence charges

SYDNEY) - A top Vatican official charged in his native Australia with historical sex crimes arrives in Sydney ahead of his first court appearance later this month. (AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 260 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways see U.S. laptop ban lifted

DUBAI - Royal Jordanian and Kuwait Airways are the latest Middle East carriers to be exempted from an in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on flights to the United States. (USA-AIRLINES/ELECTRONICS-JORDAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Cornwell, 332 words)

EUROPE

As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM May vows to fight on

LONDON - Britain's Theresa May will promise to fight on as prime minister and pursue bold domestic reform despite her diminished authority in a speech this week relaunching her leadership after 12 tumultuous months in power. (BRITAIN-EU/ moved, by William James, 570 words)

- FRANCE-BUSINESS/BRITAIN-EU, moved, by Leigh Thomas, Michel Rose and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 690 words

At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of new president

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Top French company bosses who have for years lamented their country's slow pace of reforms offer glowing praise this year at an annual summer gathering for the first steps taken by newly elected President Emmanuel Macron. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michel Rose and Mathieu Rosemain, 650 words)

Huge crowd rallies in Istanbul against Turkey's post-coup crackdown

ISTANBUL - Turkey's main opposition leader tells a huge protest rally that the country is living under dictatorship and pledges to keep challenging the crackdown launched by the authorities after last year's failed military coup. (TURKEY-SECURITY/MARCH (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Umit Bektas and Humeyra Pamuk, 570 words)

- USA-TURKEY/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, 380 words

UNITED STATES

Republicans voice growing doubts on U.S. healthcare bill's fate

WASHINGTON - Republicans express increasing pessimism about the prospects for the healthcare bill in the U.S. Senate aimed at rolling back Obamacare as lawmakers prepare to return from a week-long recess. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 690 words)

AMERICAS

Buoyed by Lopez release, Venezuela opposition rallies for 100th day

CARACAS - Galvanized by the release from jail of hardline leader Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Diego Oré and Girish Gupta, 565 words)

AFRICA

Kenya president, chief justice clash as elections approach

NAIROBI - Kenya's chief justice warns President Uhuru Kenyatta not to undermine public confidence in the judiciary, in an unusually sharp exchange between the two men less than a month before national elections are due. (KENYA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by George Obulutsa, 330 words)

Congo election head says presidential vote unlikely this year

KINSHASA - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commission says that a vote to replace President Joseph Kabila will probably not be possible this year, violating a deal that let Kabila stay on past the end of his mandate. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)