WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

S.Korea, U.S. agree to pressure N.Korea, China hopes for North-South talks

SEOUL/MANILA - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, agree to apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea in a telephone call, while China expresses hope that North and South Korea could resume contact soon. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Christine Kim and Christian Shepherd, 738 words)

Venezuela says crushes small anti-Maduro uprising at military base

VALENCIA/CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities suppressed a small rebellion at a military base near the city of Valencia on Sunday, arresting seven men who they say participated in a “terrorist attack” against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Girish Gupta and Alexandra Ulmer, 604 words)

Russia’s Lavrov meets US Tillerson, says feels US ready to continue dialogue

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday he believed his U.S. colleagues were ready to continue dialogue with Moscow on complex issues despite bilateral tensions. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-TALKS-DIALOGUE (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Rouhani, embarking on second term in Iran, asks Europe not to side with Trump

LONDON - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is sworn-in for a second term, accuses the United States of trying to undermine Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, telling President Donald Trump that it will be his political suicide. (IRAN-ROUHANI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 510 words)

S.Korea prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors seek a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, for charges including allegedly bribing the former president to win government support to cement his control of one of Asia’s largest conglomerates. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/SAMSUNG-LEE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Joyce Lee, 269 words)

Thais hope to get off Trump’s trade hit list as Tillerson heads for Bangkok

BANGKOK - Thailand voiced hopes ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of escaping U.S. pressure over the size of its trade surplus with the United States as figures point to a jump in imports, but U.S. data shows little change. (TILLERSON-ASIA/THAILAND, moved, by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, 410 words)

Would-be suicide bomber sheds light on suspected Pakistani militant web

SHIKARPUR - The confession of a Pakistani teenager who was captured moments before carrying out a suicide attack has given police a rare glimpse into a militant network they say is behind the recent surge in sectarian violence. (PAKISTAN-MILITANTS/NETWORK (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Saad Sayeed and Syed Raza Hassan, 1,332 words)

Suu Kyi’s man in Yangon under fire over transit deal with China

YANGON - Aung San Suu Kyi’s first major infrastructure project could hardly be more visible - hundreds of new yellow buses now plying the streets of Yangon in what her ruling party hopes will be a potent symbol of how it is transforming peoples’ lives. (MYANMAR-SUUKYI/YANGON (INSIGHT, PICTURES), moved, by Antoni Slodkowski, Wa Lone and Yimou Lee, 1,300 words)

Pence denies eyeing presidential bid amid distance with Trump over Russia

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence denies that he is preparing for a presidential election run in 2020, saying the suggestion is “disgraceful and offensive.” (USA-TRUMP/PENCE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Susan Conwell, 530 words)

Trump eyes top policy aide for communications director role: official

WASHINGTON - The White House may appoint a senior policy adviser with hardline views on immigration, who recently sparred with reporters in a televised briefing, as its new communications director, a senior administration official says. (USA-TRUMP/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 330 words)

France opens counter-terrorism probe into knife-wielding man at Eiffel Tower -source

PARIS - French prosecutors open a counter-terrorism investigation after an incident late on Saturday at Paris’ Eiffel Tower in which a man with a blade tried to force entry to the tourist site, a judicial source says. (FRANCE-ATTACK/EIFFELTOWER (UPDATE 2), moved, 417 words)

UK ready to pay up to 40 bln euros to leave EU -Sunday Telegraph

LONDON - Britain is prepared to pay up to 40 billion euros ($47 billion) as part of a deal to leave the European Union, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reports, citing three unnamed sources familiar with Britain’s negotiating strategy. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken, 547 words)

Syria investigator del Ponte quits, blaming UN Security Council

GENEVA - A member of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said on Sunday she was quitting because a lack of political backing from the U.N. Security Council had made the job impossible, Swiss national news agency SDA reported. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-INVESTIGATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, 443 words)

Elections in Kurdish-led areas will not divide Syria - minister

DAMASCUS - Plans by the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria for local and regional elections will not endanger the war-torn country’s territorial unity, Syria’s deputy foreign minister tells Reuters. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KURDS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), move, 400 words)

Rwanda’s Kagame wins third presidential term by a landslide

KIGALI - Incumbent leader Paul Kagame sweeps to a landslide victory in Rwanda’s presidential election, securing a third term in office and extending his 17 years in power, final results show. (RWANDA-ELECTIONS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Clement Uwiringiyimana, 520 words)