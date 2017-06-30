WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

German lawmakers vote to legalise same-sex marriage

BERLIN - Germany's parliament votes by a wide margin to legalise same-sex marriage, a historic move hailed by the gay community but opposed by the Catholic church, some conservatives, and Chancellor Angela Merkel hersef. (GERMANY-GAY MARRIAGE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Andrea Shalal and Paul Carrel, 560 words)

Civilians flee as Iraqi forces attack last Islamic State redoubt in Mosul

MOSUL - Iraqi government forces attack Islamic State's remaining redoubt in Mosul's Old City, a day after formally declaring the end of the insurgents' self-declared caliphate and the capture of the historic mosque which symbolized their power. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL, moved, by Stephen Kalin, 605 words)

Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel ban takes effect

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reverses a decision as its revised travel ban takes effect and says fiancés will be considered close family members and therefore allowed to travel to the United States. (USA-IMMIGRATION/TRAVELBAN (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Yeganeh Torbati and Mica Rosenberg, 820 words)

China's President Xi inspects 'hard-working comrades' at Hong Kong garrison

HONG KONG - Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects more than 3,000 People's Liberation Army troops in Hong Kong, the largest military parade in the city since its handover to China in 1997. (HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Greg Torode, 550 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids

BEIRUT - Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese soldiers as they raid two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol, the army says. Seven soldiers are wounded. (LEBANON-SECURITY/ARMY (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

EUROPE

French Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner Simone Veil dies at 89

PARIS - Simone Veil, a French politician and Holocaust survivor who secured the legalisation of abortion in France in the 1970s, has died at her home in Paris, her family says. She was 89 years old. (PEOPLE-VEIL/ (OBITUARY, UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, 305 words)

Britain's opposition leader sacks lawmakers over Brexit rebellion

LONDON - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn sacks three lawmakers from his leadership team after they voted against him on an amendment calling for Britain to stay in the EU's single market, deepening rifts in his party over Brexit. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR (PICTURE), moving shortly, 205 words)

AFRICA

Central bank must be independent, South African finance minister says

JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba accuses the country's anti-corruption agency of overstepping the mark in suggesting changes to the way the central bank works, insisting that monetary policy should remain independent. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Joe Brock, 630 words)

ASIA

China "outraged" by $1.42 bln planned U.S. arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING - China urges the United States to revoke immediately its "wrong decision" to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion worth of arms, saying it contradicted a "consensus" President Xi Jinping reached with his counterpart, Donald Trump, in talks in April in Florida. (USA-TAIWAN/ARMS-CHINA (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, 490 words)

Former Tepco executives plead not guilty in first Fukushima case

TOKYO - Three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) plead not guilty to professional negligence leading to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, though an analyst said there is little chance they will be convicted. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/TEPCO (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 520 words)

Myanmar to refuse entry to UN team investigating Rohingya abuses

YANGON - Myanmar will refuse entry to members of a United Nations investigation team focusing on allegations of killings, rape and torture by security forces against Rohingya Muslims, an official says. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/UN, moved, by Simon Lewis, 475 words)

Indonesia's gay community driven underground after police raids

JAKARTA - When an angry mob of Islamists threatened to burn down a place hosting a gay and lesbian film festival in Jakarta in 2010, Indonesian police came to protect those staging it. (INDONESIA-LGBT/ (FEATURE, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Reinard, 880 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump to press South Korea leader on trade as North Korea looms

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to solve trade differences over cars and steel in meetings in Washington that will focus on the nuclear threat from North Korea. (USA-SOUTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jeff Mason and David Brunnstrom, 830 words)

- USA-NORTHKOREA-CHINA/SANCTIONS (UPDATE 5), moved, by Joel Schectman and David Brunnstrom, 740 words

Their fortunes enmeshed, Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week at a summit in Germany that brings two world leaders whose political fortunes have become intertwined face-to-face for the first time. (USA-RUSSIA/MEETING (UPDATE 5), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 750 words)

U.S. Senate Republican bill would slash Medicaid by 2036, complicating talks

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Senate proposal to replace Obamacare will cut spending on government Medicaid for the poor by 35 percent come 2036, a non-partisan congressional research office says, further complicating Republican efforts to forge a deal. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURES), moved, by Susan Cornwell and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 410 words)

Trump denounced after assailing woman TV host in personal terms

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump assails a woman TV news host in highly personal terms, calling her "crazy" and alleging she was bleeding at one point from a facelift, in a Twitter attack that draws strong criticism, including from fellow Republicans. (USA-TRUMP/BRZEZINSKI (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Susan Heavey and Susan Cornwell, 680 words)

AMERICAS

Gov't of Canada's British Columbia toppled in non-confidence vote

VICTORIA, British Columbia - British Columbia's Liberal government is defeated in a non-confidence vote, as expected, paving the way for the left-leaning New Democrats to rule the Western Canadian province for the first time in 16 years. (CANADA-POLITICS/BRITISHCOLUMBIA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Kevin Light, 330 words)