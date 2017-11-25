WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET

Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Death toll from Egyptian mosque attack at 305, assailants said to carry IS flag

CAIRO - The death toll in a militant attack on a mosque Egypt’s North Sinai rose to 305 killed, including 27 children, a state news agence said, and Egypt’s public prosecutor says the assailants were carrying an Islamic State flag.(EGYPT-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Omar Fahmy, 550 words)

Medical supplies, U.N. aid workers arrive in Yemen after blockade eases

GENEVA/SANAA - Humanitarian aid workers and medical supplies arrive in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, U.N. officials say, after a nearly three-week-old military blockade that had caused an international outcry was eased. (YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly , 578 words)

Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo in court to face corruption charges

HARARE - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned this week, appears in court to face corruption charges. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 420 words)

Bangladesh says agreed with Myanmar for UNHCR to assist Rohingya’s return

DHAKA - Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to take help from the U.N. refugee agency to safely repatriate hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who had fled violence in Myanmar, Bangladeshi foreign minister says. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul, 599 words)

UNITED STATES

Flynn could prove to be key asset in Mueller’s U.S. campaign probe, sources say

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have halted communications with U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team, a potentially critical step in the probe into contacts between Trump’s election campaign and Russia, sources familiar with the investigation say. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN, moved, by John Walcott and Karen Freifeld, 717 words)

Bangladesh arrests militant suspect in U.S. blogger murder

DHAKA - Bangladesh police said on Saturday they had arrested an Islamist militant wanted in connection with the 2015 killing of a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism. (BANGLADESH-MILITANTS/ (moved) 265 words)

EUROPE

Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May

BRUSSELS - The European Union hands Prime Minister Theresa May a 10-day deadline to improve her Brexit divorce offer or face failure in persuading EU leaders to open trade talks with Britain at a December summit. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 736 words)

Momentum grows for another grand coalition in Germany

BERLIN - Members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will likely approve a renewed coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives if party leaders present a convincing proposal, a member of the party’s executive leadership says. (GERMANY-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

ASIA

Chinese police detain teacher in RYB kindergarten abuse inquiry

BEIJING - Beijing police investigating alleged child abuse at a kindergarten run by RYB Education Inc have detained a teacher, according to an online statement, the latest in a scandal that has hit China’s booming childcare industry. (RBY EDUCATION-CHINA/, moving shortly, 300 words)

Pakistani police fire tear gas at Islamists blockading capital

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani police uses tear gas and watercannon, and fight running battles with stone-throwing Islamist activists, as they moved to clear a sit-in by the religious hard-liners who have blocked the main routes into the capital of Islamabad for more than two weeks. (PAKISTAN-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Asif Shahzad and Kay Johnson, 578 words)

AMERICAS

Despite setbacks, Colombian leader, ex-rebel boss still back peace pact

BOGOTA - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and former FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono each promise their continued backing to a peace deal they signed a year ago, despite slow progress on parts of the accord. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta, 412 words)

