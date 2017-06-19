WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Toby Chopra + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

Britain's May condemns "sickening" attack as van rams Muslim worshippers

LONDON - A van ploughs into worshippers near a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what Prime Minister Theresa May says was a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 12, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Smout and Costas Pitas, 850 words)

Britain seeks "special" EU ties as Brexit talks start

BRUSSELS - Britain's negotiators come to Brussels seeking a "new, deep and special partnership with the European Union" as talks on the unprecedented British withdrawal from the bloc finally get under way. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 720 words)

Real victory will be in 5 years, says Macron camp after election win

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron's government promises to reshape France's political landscape as final results showed he had won the commanding parliamentary majority he wanted to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1200 GMT, by Richard Lough and Brian Love, 630 words)

Death toll in London tower fire rises to 79, police say

LONDON - The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police say, as the government tries to show it is improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and William James, 750 words)

Portugal's deadliest fire still rages after 62 people killed

PEDROGAO GRANDE - More than 1,000 firefighters are still battling Portugal's deadliest forest blaze after it killed at least 62 people over the weekend. (PORTUGAL-FIRE/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Axel Bugge, 435 words)

UNITED STATES

An hour passed before Japan authorities were notified of Fitzgerald collision

TOKYO - Nearly an hour elapsed before a Philippine-flagged container ship reported a collision with a U.S. warship, the Japanese coastguard says, as investigations begin into the accident in which seven U.S. sailors were killed. (USA-NAVY/ASIA (UPDATE 5), by Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko, 845 words)

Trump to meet with tech CEOs on government overhaul

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving services. (USA-TRUMP/TECH, moved, by David Shepardson, 580 words)

AMERICAS

U.S. top court hands Chevron victory in Ecuador pollution case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court hands a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against the oil company by a court in Ecuador. (USA-COURT/CHEVRON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 449 words)

Venezuela soldiers guard Chavez symbols in seething heartland

SABANETA, Venezuela - In the agricultural town of Hugo Chavez's birth, soldiers guard an immense statue of the former Venezuelan leader while nearby opposition activists dream of pulling it down. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/BARINAS (FEATURE, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 900 words)

EUROPE

New Boeing jet and F-35 demand lift aerospace spirits in Paris

PARIS - The Paris Airshow opens under bright blue skies, with a new member of Boeing's best-selling 737 range set to vie for attention with a potentially huge order for F-35 fighter jets and a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. (AIRSHOW-PARIS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1200 GMT, by Tim Hepher and Mike Stone, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S., Russia, Iran draw new red lines in Syria

BEIRUT - Russia, Iran and the United States are drawing new "red lines" for each other in Syria with Moscow warning Washington it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. air force downed a Syrian jet.

(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tom Perry and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 950 words)

Mosul Old City battle goes house to house as Islamic State fighters defend

MOSUL/BAGHDAD - Islamic State fighters defend their remaining stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, moving stealthily along narrow back alleys and slipping from house to house through holes in walls as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces slowly advance. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Sergei Karazy, Alkis Konstantinidis and Ahmed Rasheed, 650 words)

UAE warns Qatar sanctions could last years

DOHA/PARIS - The United Arab Emirates warns Qatar that sanctions imposed by several of its neighbours could last for years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days. (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tom Finn and John Irish, 810 words)

AFRICA

Four guests killed in Mali resort attack

BAMAKO - Unidentified gunmen kill four guests at a Mali luxury resort popular with Western expatriates just outside the capital Bamako, and one other guest is still missing, authorities say. (MALI-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Idrissa Sangare, 350 words)

ASIA

Four foreign inmates break out of Bali jail using tunnel

DENPASAR, Indonesia - Indonesian police have launched a search for four foreign inmates, who escaped from an overcrowded prison on the resort island of Bali by crawling through a narrow tunnel dug under the walls, authorities say. (INDONESIA-PRISON/ESCAPE (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 325 words)