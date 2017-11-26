WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/ 2 PM ET

Editor: Alison Williams + 44 20 7542 8022

TOP STORIES

“Treacherous shenanigans” - The inside story of Mugabe’s downfall

HARARE - To many, the end of Mugabe had been unthinkable only one week before he resigned. Reuters has pieced together the events leading up to Mugabe’s removal, showing that the army’s action was the culmination of months of planning that stretched from Harare to Johannesburg to Beijing.(ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/MUGABE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Joe Brock and Ed Cropley, 2390 words)

- ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 545 words)

Islamic State raises stakes with Egypt mosque attack

ISMAILIA, Egypt - The mosque was packed with hundreds of worshippers for Friday prayers in Egypt’s North Sinai when gunmen in military-style uniforms and masks appeared in a doorway and at windows. The ease with which they mounted an attack - killing more than 300 people in the worst bloodshed of its kind in Egypt’s modern history - highlights the threat militant groups pose in the most populous Arab country. (EGYPT-SECURITY/MOSQUE (PIX, TV), moved, by Yusri Mohamed and Mahmoud Mourad, 880 words)

Bavaria boss backs SPD tie-up as consensus grows for German grand coalition

BERLIN - The leader of Bavaria’s conservatives throws his weight an alliance with Germany’s Social Democrats, adding to momentum for a new “grand coalition” to break the political deadlock in Europe’s biggest economy. (GERMANY-POLITICS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Madeline Chambers, 570 words)

Gold trader’s trial strains U.S.-Turkey relations

ISTANBUL/NEW YORK - A trial which has strained Turkish-U.S. ties before it even started opens this week in New York despite the possible absence of a defendant who Turkey says is cooperating with prosecutors in what it calls “a clear plot” against Ankara. (USA-TURKEY/ZARRAB, moved, by Dominic Evans and Brendan Pierson, 995 words)

EUROPE

No Irish border deal before EU trade agreement-British minister

LONDON - Britain will not resolve the question of the Irish border after Brexit until it has also agreed the outline of a trade deal with the European Union, International Trade Minister Liam Fox says. (BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (UPDATE 1), moved, 560 words)

- IRELAND-POLITICS/, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 480 words

ASIA

Pakistani Islamists clash with police, paralyse cities

FAIZABAD - A hardline Islamist party’s activists clashes with security forces in Pakistan’s capital and other cities, officials say, paralysing Islamabad a day after a failed clearing operation killed several people and wounded some 150. (PAKISTAN-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Asif Shahzad, 790 words)

Indian police ask interfaith couples: Is it love or terror?

NEW DELHI/ KOCHI, India - India’s Supreme Court will begin hearing a case on Monday that prosecutors say shows how Islamic State sympathisers are using “Love Jihad” – marrying Hindu women and converting them to Islam –to win recruits and spread their message. (INDIA-RELIGION/CONVERSION (PIX), moved, by Rupam Jain and Jose Devasi, 1,000 words)

Bali’s erupting volcano raises air travel warnings

DENPASAR - Indonesian and regional authorities heighten flight warnings around Bali’s Mount Agung as the volcano’s eruptions send a plume of volcanic ash and steam more than 6,000 metres into the skies above the popular holiday island. (INDONESIA-VOLCANO/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 585 words)

UNITED STATES

Succession battle at U.S. financial agency seen headed to courts

WEST PALM BEACH - A battle between the White House and Democrats over warring appointments to head up the top U.S. regulator for consumer finance is likely headed for the courts, opening any interim actions by the agency to legal challenges, lawyers say. (USA-TRUMP/CFPB (UPDATE 4), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Idrees Ali, 760 words)

Rep. Conyers steps down from committee while lawmakers probe harassment claims

WASHINGTON - Congressman John Conyers is stepping down as ranking Democratic lawmaker of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, while lawmakers investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him, Conyers says in statement. He denies the allegations. (USA-CONGRESS/CONYERS, moved, 230 words)

AMERICAS

Cuba holds municipal elections on road to Castro era’s end

HAVANA - Cuba takes another step toward the end of the Castro era, with millions of residents placing paper ballots in cardboard boxes for ward delegates to municipal assemblies. (CUBA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Marc Frank, 485 words)

President strong as Hondurans vote, but critics fear power grab

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduras’ U.S.-friendly leader looks poised to win a second term as polling stations open, eight years after he supported a coup to remove a previous president who flirted with reelection. (HONDURAS-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Gabriel Stargardter, 730 words)

Maduro says taps military officer to “clean up” state oil company PDVSA

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro taps a major general in the National Guard to head state oil company PDVSA and the OPEC country’s oil ministry in what he said was an attempt to clean up the energy industry after a number of corruption scandals. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PDVSA (UPDATE 1), moved, 252 words)

Search for Argentine sub faces strong winds on 11th day of hunt

BUENOS AIRES - The hunt for an Argentine submarine missing since Nov. 15 pressed on through gusting South Atlantic winds while families of the 44 crew members tried to cling to hope despite tough search conditions and worries about the sub’s air supply. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (TV, PIX), by Hugh Bronstein, 322 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran warns it would increase missile range if threatened by Europe

LONDON - The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Europe that if it threatens Tehran, the Guards will increase the range of missiles to above 2,000 km, the Fars news agency reports. (IRAN-MISSILES/EUROPE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 500 words)