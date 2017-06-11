WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8310

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May reappoints most of her ministers but brings a Brexit campaigner and party rival into government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous election sapped her authority, days before Brexit talks begin. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and Andy Bruce, 1,001 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-USA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 319 words

- BRITAIN-ELECTION/DATES (FACTBOX), moved, 677 words

- BRITAIN-ELECTION/EU-SCENARIOS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1,100 words

Macron's party set for huge French parliamentary majority

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party is set to trounce France's traditional main parties in a parliamentary election, according to projections after the first round, and a huge majority to push through his pro-business reforms. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose, 695 words)

U.S. attorney general to face questions on Comey firing, Russia

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and undeclared meetings with Russian officials at a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to testify in the affair. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Sarah N. Lynch, 790 words)

Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says

DUBAI/DOHA - Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait says as it tries to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years. (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Noah Browning and Tom Finn, 709 words)

UNITED STATES

Puerto Rican vote leans heavily toward U.S. statehood -government

SAN JUAN - An official count of votes for Puerto Rico's plebiscite shows overwhelming support for U.S. statehood, although adding another star to the U.S. flag will likely face an uphill battle in Congress. (PUERTORICO-DEBT/VOTE (UPDATE 3), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 450 words)

Uber board to discuss CEO absence, policy changes -source

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies Inc's board will discuss Chief Executive Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the embattled ride-hailing firm and consider sweeping changes to the company's management practices at a meeting on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. (UBER-BOARD/CEO (UPDATE 2), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Joseph Menn and Heather Somerville, 850 words)

EUROPE

Italy's 5-Star Movement seen flailing in local vote -exit polls

ROME - Italy's maverick 5-Star Movement looks set to suffer a severe setback in local elections, failing to make the run-off vote in the seven major cities up for grabs, exit polls say. (ITALY-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 5, PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Crispian Balmer, 450 words)

Kosovo centre-right coalition on course to win parliamentary vote, partial count shows

PRISTINA - A coalition led by the ruling centre-right Democratic Party of Kosovo comes first in Kosovo's snap parliamentary election, but it will have to find a coalition partner to form a stable government, results based on partial vote count show. (KOSOVO-ELECTIONS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Fatos Bytyci, 554 words)

Germany's hard left hopes to take inspiration from Corbyn

HANOVER, Germany - After Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party scored surprise gains in Britain's election with an unashamedly left-wing programme, the far-left Linke hopes to make progress with a similar agenda when Germans vote in September. (GERMANY-ELECTION/LINKE (PIX), moved, by Michelle Martin, 680 words)

ASIA

Philippines' Duterte says didn't seek U.S. support in city siege

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines - President Rodrigo Duterte says he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales and Simon Lewis, 640 words)

Pakistan scrambles to protect China's "Silk Road" pioneers

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - Chastened by the Islamic State's claim to have killed two kidnapped Chinese teachers, Pakistan is beefing up security around Chinese citizens streaming into the country on the back of Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure splurge. (PAKISTAN-CHINA/ISLAMIC STATE, moved, by Drazen Jorgic and Jibran Ahmad, 670 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks

LONDON - Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection with twin attacks on Tehran that killed 17 people last week, officials said, as security forces stepped up efforts to crack down on suspected militants. (IRAN-SECURITY/ARRESTS (UPDATE 2), moved, 425 words)

In Jerusalem's Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting

JERUSALEM - Days after capturing Jerusalem's Old City in a 1967 war, Israel razed the Moroccan Quarter, a ramshackle neighbourhood of Palestinian homes in front of the Western Wall, aiming to create an open space for Jews to pray at one of their holiest sites. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/1967 (PIX, TV), moved, by Ali Sawafta, 550 words)

AFRICA

Gaddafi's son said to be freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear - lawyer

BENGHAZI - Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has been freed by an armed group in western Libya where he had been held since shortly after the 2011 revolt against his late father, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, one of his lawyers and the brigade involved say. (LIBYA-SECURITY/SAIF (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Ayman Al Warfalli, 650 words)