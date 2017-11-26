WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/ 6 PM ET

Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8310

TOP STORIES

“Treacherous shenanigans” - The inside story of Mugabe’s downfall

HARARE - To many, the end of Mugabe had been unthinkable only one week before he resigned. Reuters has pieced together the events leading up to Mugabe’s removal, showing that the army’s action was the culmination of months of planning that stretched from Harare to Johannesburg to Beijing.(ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/MUGABE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Joe Brock and Ed Cropley, 2390 words)

+ See also:

- ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 545 words)

President favored as Hondurans vote, but critics fear power grab

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduras’ U.S.-friendly leader looks poised to win a second term as voters cast their ballots in the Central American country, eight years after he supported a coup to remove a previous president who flirted with re-election. (HONDURAS-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Gabriel Stargardter, 750 words)

+ See also:

HONDURAS-ELECTION/ (FACTBOX), moved, 549 words

‘Ashamed’ Franken says he won’t quit U.S. Senate over groping accusations

- U.S. Senator Al Franken, trying to salvage his political career, says he does not plan to resign but calls himself “embarrassed and ashamed” by his behavior toward women who have accused him of groping or inappropriately touching them. (USA-CONGRESS/FRANKEN (PIX, TV), moved, 515 words)

Islamic State raises stakes with Egypt mosque attack

ISMAILIA, Egypt - The mosque was packed with hundreds of worshippers for Friday prayers in Egypt’s North Sinai when gunmen in military-style uniforms and masks appeared in a doorway and at windows. The ease with which they mounted an attack - killing more than 300 people in the worst bloodshed of its kind in Egypt’s modern history - highlights the threat militant groups pose in the most populous Arab country. (EGYPT-SECURITY/MOSQUE (PIX, TV), moved, by Yusri Mohamed and Mahmoud Mourad, 880 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Representative Conyers steps down from committee while lawmakers probe harassment claims

WASHINGTON - Congressman John Conyers is stepping down as ranking Democratic lawmaker of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, while lawmakers investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him. (USA-CONGRESS/CONYERS, moved, 231 words)

Meredith nears deal to acquire U.S. magazine publisher Time -sources

- U.S. media company Meredith Corp is nearing a deal backed by conservative activist billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch to acquire Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, for about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter say. (TIME-M&A/MEREDITH (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis, 587 words)

Gold trader’s trial strains U.S.-Turkey relations

ISTANBUL/NEW YORK - A trial which has strained Turkish-U.S. ties before it even started opens this week in New York despite the possible absence of a defendant who Turkey says is cooperating with prosecutors in what it calls “a clear plot” against Ankara. (USA-TURKEY/ZARRAB, moved, by Dominic Evans and Brendan Pierson, 995 words)

AMERICAS

Maduro says taps military officer to ‘clean up’ oil company PDVSA

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro taps a National Guard major general to lead state oil company and the oil ministry as the OPEC member labors under near 30-year lows in oil production. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PDVSA (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alexandra Ulmer and Deisy Buitrago, 500 words)

Search for Argentine sub defies gale on 11th day

BUENOS AIRES - The search for an Argentine submarine missing since Nov. 15 pressed on despite gale-force South Atlantic winds, while families of the 44 crew members try to cling to hope despite tough search conditions and worries about the sub’s air supply. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Hugh Bronstein, 400 words)

Cuba holds municipal elections on road to Castro era’s end

HAVANA - Cuba takes another step toward the end of the Castro era, with millions of residents placing paper ballots in cardboard boxes for ward delegates to municipal assemblies. (CUBA-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Marc Frank, 485 words)

EUROPE

No Irish border deal before EU trade agreement-British minister

LONDON - Britain will not resolve the question of the Irish border after Brexit until it has also agreed the outline of a trade deal with the European Union, International Trade Minister Liam Fox says. (BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (UPDATE 1), moved, 560 words)

+ See also:

- IRELAND-POLITICS/, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 480 words

Merkel’s CDU agrees to pursue grand coalition in Germany

BERLIN - Leaders of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party agree to pursue a ‘grand coalition’ with the Social Democrats (SPD) to break the political deadlock in Europe’s biggest economy. (GERMANY-POLITICS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers, 720 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed Muslim military alliance -crown prince

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says an attack on an Egyptian mosque that killed more than 300 worshippers would galvanise an Islamic military coalition that aims to counter “terrorism and extremism”. (SAUDI-SECURITY/ALLIANCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 493 words)

AFRICA

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe “glowed” with relief after he quit - priest

CHISHAWASHA, Zimbabwe - Robert Mugabe’s face “glowed” with relief when he agreed to step down as Zimbabwe’s president last week under pressure from the military and his party after 37 years in power, the priest who mediated his resignation says. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 544 words)

ASIA

Pakistani Islamists clash with police, paralyse cities

FAIZABAD, Pakistan - A hardline Islamist party’s activists clash with security forces in Pakistan’s capital and other cities, officials say, paralysing Islamabad a day after a failed clearing operation killed several people and wounded some 150. (PAKISTAN-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Asif Shahzad, 790 words)

Indian police ask interfaith couples: Is it love or terror?

NEW DELHI/ KOCHI, India - India’s Supreme Court will begin hearing a case on Monday that prosecutors say shows how Islamic State sympathisers are using “Love Jihad” – marrying Hindu women and converting them to Islam –to win recruits and spread their message. (INDIA-RELIGION/CONVERSION (PIX), moved, by Rupam Jain and Jose Devasi, 1,000 words)