Payments group Worldline raises 2017 guidance after first-half growth

July 25 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline on Tuesday raised its 2017 objectives following an 11 percent hike in operating profits for the first six months of the year.

Worldline expects its operating margin before depreciation and amortization (OMDA) for the 2017 fiscal year to surpass its previously announced target range of 20.0-20.5 percent. It did say by how much it would exceed that range.

First half OMDA was up 11.2 percent at 153.3 million euros ($178.67 million).

It also said it expects annual revenues to grow by 3.5 to 4 percent from about 3.5 percent earlier and expects 2017 free cash flow above 170 million euros, up from its previous guidance for 160-170 million euros.