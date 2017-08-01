Vantiv granted extension to make firm bid for Worldpay

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that its U.S. suitor Vantiv has been granted a week-long extension to Aug. 8 to make a firm takeover bid or walk away for six months.

Vantiv agreed to buy Worldpay, a former unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, for 7.7 billion pounds ($10.17 billion) on July 5 and was meant to submit a bid by Aug. 1, but the two companies are still negotiating the final terms of the deal.

Worldpay said that positive discussions are continuing but there can be no certainty that a firm offer will be submitted.

It added that the deadline could be pushed back further still if the UK Takeover Panel approved. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)