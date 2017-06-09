WTO finds little harm in U.S. subsidies for Boeing in EU row

GENEVA, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States failed to remove illegal subsidies for planemaker Boeing, as alleged in a trade complaint brought by the European Union, but few of the subsidies hurt EU interests, a World Trade Organization panel ruled on Friday.

The WTO panel found one U.S. subsidy programme, a business and occupancy (B&O) tax rate reduction in the state of Washington, totalling $325 million in 2013-2015, that had actual adverse effects.

The damage to EU interests only related to three single-aisle aircraft sales campaigns involving customers from the United Arab Emirates, Canada and Iceland. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)