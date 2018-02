Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. hotelier Wyndham Worldwide Corp said on Thursday it would sell its European vacation rental business to private equity firm Platinum Equity for about $1.3 billion.

Wyndham said the European vacation rental business generates about $750 million in annual revenue. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)