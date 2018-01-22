FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Wynn Resorts Ltd reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - * Wynn Resorts Ltd posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share. The mean expectation of 15 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of $1.37 per share. * Revenue rose 29.89 percent to $1.69 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.57 billion. * Wynn Resorts Ltd’s Reported EPS for the quarter was $4.77. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 5.51 percent in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts have negatively revised estimates and three analysts have revised estimates upward. * Wynn Resorts Ltd shares had risen by 6.6 percent this quarter and gained 6.6 percent so far this year. * The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company reported quarterly net income of $491.68 million, an increase of $377.9 million over the same period a year ago. * Wynn Resorts Ltd is a member of the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 02:45 p.m. GMT.

