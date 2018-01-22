FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Icahn, Deason push Xerox to explore strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason said on Monday that photocopier pioneer Xerox Corp should immediately start a process to explore strategic alternatives. Icahn and Deason together own over 15 percent of Xerox and have earlier separately called on the company to break off or renegotiate a joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings Corp , saying it was unfavorable to Xerox.

Icahn, the biggest shareholder, had also called for Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson to be replaced.

Icahn and Deason, the third biggest shareholder, plan to push the copier maker to explore options, including a sale of the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

