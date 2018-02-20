FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 2:55 PM / a day ago

Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason said on Tuesday the U.S. company should seek to sell itself to one of its rivals or a private equity firm.

Xerox could combine with a competitor that is actually willing to pay a significant premium, or Japan's Fujifilm Holdings themselves would step up and offer a full buy-out on fair terms, the shareholders wrote in an open letter. (bit.ly/2Hvx51N)

On Jan. 31, Fujifilm said it was set to take over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal and combine it into their existing joint venture, Fuji Xerox.

Xerox was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

