Xing signs up million new members in H1

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German professional social network Xing signed up a million new members in the first half of the year, taking its total membership to 13.2 million, it said on Monday.

Xing, which markets itself as a local service in contrast with global networks such as Microsoft's LinkedIn, said revenue grew 12 percent to 42 million euros ($50 million) and core profit (EBITDA) surged 19 percent to 27 million euros.