2 months ago
Canadian court denies bail to suspected Yahoo hacker
June 9, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 2 months ago

Canadian court denies bail to suspected Yahoo hacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - A Canadian appeals court judge has refused a bail request by Karim Baratov, whom U.S. prosecutors have charged worked with Russian agents in a high-profile breach of Yahoo Inc email accounts.

"At the end of the day, Mr Baratov remains a significant flight risk, and is alleged to have committed a serious offence," the ruling said. "The application is dismissed."

Baratov was arrested in March on U.S. charges that he was paid to break into at least 80 email accounts by Russian intelligence agents who masterminded the 2014 theft of data from some 500 million Yahoo Inc user accounts.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle

