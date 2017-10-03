FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Yahoo, Equifax breaches
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 3, 2017 / 10:35 PM / in 16 days

U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Yahoo, Equifax breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said on Tuesday he plans to hold a hearing later this month over massive data breaches at Equifax Inc and Yahoo, which is now owned by Verizon Communications Inc.

Senator John Thune said he will ask witnesses from the two firms whether “new information has revealed steps they should have taken earlier, and whether there is potentially more bad news to come.”

Yahoo disclosed late Tuesday that a 2013 data breach impacted all 3 billion of its accounts, compared with an estimate of more than 1 billion disclosed in December. Equifax said on Monday that a data breach impacted as many as 145.5 million U.S. consumers, 2.5 million more than announced earlier this month. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.