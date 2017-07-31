FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Yamato posts second quarter of operating losses on unpaid wage bills
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 31, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 days ago

Yamato posts second quarter of operating losses on unpaid wage bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Yamato Holdings Co, Japan's biggest parcel delivery firm, booked a second straight quarter of losses due in part to hefty payments for unpaid overtime - a quandary that has underscored the challenges of a deepening labour shortage faced by corporate Japan.

The company said last year that an internal probe had revealed that thousands of its delivery drivers had not been paid overtime - as the firm struggled to meet a surge in demand on growth in e-commerce while the available pool of workers shrinks amid a rapidly ageing population.

Its first-quarter operating loss for the three months through June was 10 billion yen ($90.5 million), compared with a profit of 7.4 billion yen for the same period a year earlier.

Yamato lowered the forecast for its annual operating profit to 25 billion yen from 30 billion yen. ($1 = 110.5100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.