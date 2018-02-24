FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Dozens killed or wounded in south Yemen suicide attacks-witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two suicide car bombings in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday, witnesses and local medics said.

They said the attacks appeared to have targeted a camp used by anti-terrorism forces in south-western Aden. Officials at the city’s main Jumhouriya hospital said the bodies of five victims, most of them soldiers, had arrived at the facility, along with a number of injured people including civilians.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean

