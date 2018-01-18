India's Yes Bank Q3 profit rises 22 pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, slightly above analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 10.77 billion rupees ($168.86 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 8.83 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's fifth-largest private bank by assets said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2ri8vgP)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.75 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.72 percent at end-December, compared with 1.82 percent in the previous quarter and 0.85 percent a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 26.8 percent to 18.89 billion rupees while the net interest margin stood at 3.5 percent. ($1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)