March 7, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated a day ago

Turkey's Yildiz working with creditors on debt refinancing -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkish food giant Yildiz Holding is working with its creditor banks to refinance debt, a process that is expected to be completed within one or two weeks, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Yildiz, which owns international brands including Godiva chocolates and McVities’ biscuits, is looking to refinance some $3 billion, one of the sources said.

It is working with banks to determine which of its assets will be used as collateral in the refinancing, the sources said. Yildiz also owns Istanbul-listed biscuit maker Ulker. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

