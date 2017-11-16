FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Yixin Group set to open up 30 pct in Hong Kong debut
November 16, 2017

China's Yixin Group set to open up 30 pct in Hong Kong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Yixin Group , China’s largest online car retailer, are set to open up 30 percent on debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, benefiting from rising enthusiasm for tech stocks.

Backed by internet giants Tencent Holdings and JD.com, Yixin raised HK$6.77 billion ($867 million) after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of the indicative range of HK$6.60–HK$7.70.

The shares were set to open at HK$10 on Thursday.

Yixin’s debut is the latest in a string of technology share offerings in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

