FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 4:01 PM / in 2 months

YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 19.5 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by its multibrand in-season business.

Revenue was up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first six months of 2017, in line with an average analyst estimate by Thomson Reuters. At constant exchange rates sales were up 16.3 percent.

Sales at the group’s in-season business, which includes Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter websites, were up 19.8 percent to 553 million euros on a comparable store basis.

YNAP said it expects full-year net revenues to be in line with its five year plan and confirmed it forecast an improvement in the adjusted core profit margin in 2017. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.