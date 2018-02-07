FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 1:38 PM / a day ago

Argentina's YPF says to sell stake in electricity subsidiary to GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-owned oil company YPF SA said on Wednesday it has reached a deal to sell a 24.99 percent stake in its electricity generation unit to U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co.

GE will pay $276 million for the unit, YPF Energia Electrica, plus a contingency payment of $35 million with a closing date of Feb. 28, YPF said in a filing to the Buenos Aires stock exchange. Reuters had previously reported plans for the deal in December. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)

