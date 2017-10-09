FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Omantel lines up deal for additional 12 pct of Kuwait's Zain
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 10 days

UPDATE 1-Omantel lines up deal for additional 12 pct of Kuwait's Zain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, analysts, share prices)

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) plans to buy a 12 percent stake in Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain in a deal that would more than double its stake as part of its expansion strategy.

Having purchased a 9.8 percent stake in August to diversify its investment and market position in the region, Omantel said on Monday that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with Kuwait-based Al Khair, an investment vehicle of Kuwait’s Al Kharafi merchant family, to purchase its 12 percent holding.

A roughly 22 percent stake in Zain could make Omantel its second-biggest shareholder behind the Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, which has more than 24 percent.

“It would be interesting to watch how much (leverage) Omantel could have over Zain as they are buying the stake from the company’s most influential shareholder,” said SICO Research analyst Nishit Lakhotia. “This could mean they get some level of management.”

Four members of the Al Kharafi family currently sit on the board of Zain, according to its website.

Zain’s share price lost 1.3 percent on Monday, having jumped more than 5 percent towards the end of last week on speculation about Omantel’s interest.

“We think the share price rallied on speculation that the acquisition will come at a substantial premium to market price, which we think is unlikely,” Arqaam Capital analysts said in a note.

Omantel shares were up 0.7 percent.

Al Khair is studying and evaluating the offer, Omantel said in a stetement without giving the price. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.