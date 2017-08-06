FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Kuwait's Zain Group reports flat second quarter profit
August 6, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 6 days ago

Kuwait's Zain Group reports flat second quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zain, Kuwait's biggest telecom operator by subscribers, reported flat second-quarter profits on Sunday.

The former monopoly, which operates in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa, made a net profit of 44 million dinars ($146 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. That compared with a profit of 44.7 million dinars in the year period last year.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 39.87 million dinars, while SICO Bahrain forecast a net profit of 36.75 million dinars.

Zain said in a statement that foreign currency conversions, mainly in Sudan, had cost the company $58 million in the first six months of 2017.

Second-quarter revenue was 261 million dinars, down from 274.9 million dinars a year ago.

In Kuwait, Zain competes with Ooredoo Kuwait, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co (STC).

Zain said in December it was in talks to sell its mobile transmitter towers to a consortium comprised of TASC SAL and ACWA Holding (IPO-ACWA.SE). ($1 = 0.3018 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

