2 months ago
Zalando seeks to double revenue by 2020
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 16, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 2 months ago

Zalando seeks to double revenue by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Zalando wants to double in size by 2020, it's co-chief executive said on Friday, as Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced new partnerships with Nike, H&M Weekday brand and the Bestseller group.

"The target is to double the company again by 2020," Rubin Ritter told a media event.

A spokeswoman said Zalando aimed to double from the 3.6 billion euros ($4.02 billion) in sales reached in 2016.

Zalando executives also announced new deals to integrate more of Nike's stock on its website, as well as to add the Weekday brand from H&M and to provide logistic services for Bestseller, which has brands including Vero Moda.

$1 = 0.8951 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

