FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 8, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 months ago

Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, June 8 (Reuters) - Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.

However, total sugar production fell 6 percent to 359,000 tonnes compared to last year mainly due to reduced cane supply following a drought, its managing director Rabecca Katowa said.

"The $80 million investment into our new state-of-the-art Nakambala refinery has undoubtedly positioned the company well for future growth. It solidifies Zambia Sugar's strategy of focusing on domestic and regional markets growth," Katowa said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.