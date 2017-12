LUSAKA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zambia will begin refinancing Eurobonds worth $2.8 billion in 2019, ministry of finance permanent secretary Mukuli Chikuba said on Monday.

Chikuba said the financing of the Eurobonds was expected reduce the cost of debt servicing for Africa’s No.2 copper producer. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)