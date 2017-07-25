FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Germany's ZF recently held takeover talks with Wabco -WSJ
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 25, 2017 / 7:14 PM / 10 days ago

Germany's ZF recently held takeover talks with Wabco -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German engineering company and auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen was recently in advanced takeover talks with U.S. commercial vehicle parts supplier Wabco Holdings before they broke down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The talks collapsed after due diligence because of resistance from ZF's board, the newspaper said. ZF declined comment.

Wabco disclosed earlier this month when it released second-quarter earnings that it had received a takeover offer from an unnamed party, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. company's quarterly operating margin was hurt by "extraordinary professional fees" related to the bid, the newspaper said, citing a securities filing.

It is unclear whether the German firm could return with another bid, the newspaper said, adding it is possible that Wabco could draw another suitor.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.