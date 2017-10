HARARE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s consumer price inflation was unchanged at 0.14 percent year-on-year in August compared with the previous month, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

On a month-to-month basis, prices fell by 0.13 percent in August after declining 0.36 percent previously, Zimstats said. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)