FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe to prosecute unlicensed foreign currency traders - finmin
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 28, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 20 days ago

Zimbabwe to prosecute unlicensed foreign currency traders - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe gazetted exchange control rules on Thursday empowering police to arrest unlicensed foreign currency traders, with those found guilty facing up to ten years in prison, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said.

“Trading in currency without a licence is an offence. The regulations make it clear that anyone who deals in currency as commodity either at a premium or at a discount commits an offence,” Chinamasa said in a statement to parliament.

Chinamasa also said the central bank was investigating suspicions that commercial bank officials were aiding illegal FX trading. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.