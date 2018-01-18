FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 18, 2018 / 12:34 PM / a day ago

Zimbabwe considers compensation tribunal for former white farmers - govt document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe is considering establishing a special tribunal to determine the value of compensation and how to pay former white commercial farmers who lost their land since 2000, according to a government document.

Under former president Robert Mugabe, the southern African nation grabbed world headlines when ruling ZANU-PF party supporters forcibly took land, often violently, from white farmers, which strained relations with Western powers. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

