Mugabe would have rejected WHO role, says spokesman after its U-turn

HARARE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Robert Mugabe would have rejected the role of World Health Organization goodwill envoy had he been formally asked, his spokesman said on Tuesday, days after state media cheered the Zimbabwean president’s appointment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador on Wednesday at a conference in Uruguay that both men were attending.

But the appointment was rescinded on Sunday following a backlash from Western donors, rights groups and opposition parties.

Last Friday, the state-owned Herald celebrated the largely ceremonial appointment as a ‘New feather in President’s cap’, adding that Mugabe, 93, had accepted the role.

His spokesman told the same newspaper on Tuesday that Zimbabwe’s sole leader since independence from Britain in 1980 had only heard about the appointment via the media.

“Had anything been put to the President ... (he) would have found such a request to be an awkward one,” Charamba was quoted as saying.

“The WHO cannot take back what it never gave in the first place, and as far as he is concerned, all this hullabaloo over a non-appointment is in fact a non-event.”

Charamba did not respond to calls seeking further comment.

Mugabe’s critics were outraged by Tedros’ announcement, saying he was rewarding a man whose government had presided over the collapse of Zimbabwe’s health system.

Charamba said the fact that Zimbabwe was a producer and exporter of tobacco, mostly to China, would have meant Mugabe campaigning against a crop that underpins the economy.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s single largest foreign currency earner, bringing in an average $800 million annually in the last four years, according to official data.

“To be seen to be playing goodwill ambassador in respect of an agency which has a well-defined stance on tobacco growing and tobacco selling, that would have been a contradiction,” Charamba said. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Joe Brock and John Stonestreet)