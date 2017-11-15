FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe army says takes power, Mugabe "safe and sound"
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2017 / 4:10 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe army says takes power, Mugabe "safe and sound"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military on Wednesday confirmed that it had seized power in a targeted assault on “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe, but gave assurances that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

In a short broadcast on national television, which was seized overnight by soldiers, a spokesman for the military said it expected “normalcy” to return as soon as it had completed its “mission”. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
