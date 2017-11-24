FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe army hands ex-finance minister to police - relative
November 24, 2017

Zimbabwe army hands ex-finance minister to police - relative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military in an operation against “criminals” around ousted president Robert Mugabe last week, has been handed over to the police, a relative said on Friday.

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of safety fears, said Chombo had been severely beaten while in military custody. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she had no information about Chombo. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
