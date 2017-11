HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ZBC state broadcaster is preparing for an announcement in the next few hours, sending a broadcast van to State House where President Robert Mugabe is under pressure to resign, a source at the broadcaster said on Sunday.

Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo