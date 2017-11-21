FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unclear if anyone will attend Mugabe cabinet meeting - spokesman
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 2 days ago

Unclear if anyone will attend Mugabe cabinet meeting - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s information minister said on Tuesday he did not know whether ministers would attend a cabinet meeting called by President Robert Mugabe at his State House offices, the first since a military takeover last week.

“I do not know whether anyone will attend,” SK Moyo told Reuters hours before parliament was due to sit to start proceedings to impeach the 93-year-old leader. Cabinet meetings normally start at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
