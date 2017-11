HARARE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The leader of Zimbabwe’s war veterans Chris Mutsvangwa said on Monday he would initiate court action to legalise the military action against President Robert Mugabe after the army seized power on Wednesday.

The 93-year-old president defied expectations that he would resign in a national address on Sunday night during which he was flanked by military generals. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by James Macharia)