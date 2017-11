HARARE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A noon deadline by the ruling party for Robert Mugabe to stand down as President of Zimbabwe or face impeachment expired on Monday with no word on the fate of the 93-year-old, who was fired as head of his ZANU-PF party at the weekend, an ignominious end to his 37 years in power.

Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia