FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France calls for peaceful solution after military seizes power in Zimbabwe
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 15, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated a day ago

France calls for peaceful solution after military seizes power in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France said it was closely following events in Zimbabwe and stressed respect for constitutional law after the southern African country’s military seized power early on Wednesday.

“We reiterate our attachment to constitutional law and respect of the legitimate aspirations of the Zimbabwean people,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes Romatet-Espagne said during a daily media briefing.

“We encourage all parties to find a peaceful solution within this framework and without violence.”

It is not clear whether the apparent military coup will bring a formal end to President Robert Mugabe’s rule. Zimbabwe’s military said the 93-year-old leader and his family were safe.[ nL8N1NL0AN] (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.