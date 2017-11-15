FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany calls for restraint, dialogue in Zimbabwe
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 15, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

Germany calls for restraint, dialogue in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Germany called for all sides to show restraint in Zimbabwe after the military seized power there early on Wednesday, saying it is targeting “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe.

“We see developments there with concern ... The situation there is confusing and unclear,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“Together with our European partners, we urge the actors to show restraint and above all not to exercise any violence,” the spokesman added. “A dialogue of the actors is needed to avoid a confrontation and to come to a peaceful solution.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.